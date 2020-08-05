VINTON, IA – A project to replace a deteriorated twin reinforced concrete box culvert located approximately 6 miles east of Vinton will begin on Thursday, August 6 on County Road E24. This road will be closed to through traffic between Vinton and County Road W26. There is a marked detour along IA Highway 150, US Highway 218 and County Roads E36 and W26.
Work consists of removing existing structure and constructing a new longer, twin reinforced concrete box culvert. Included with the project will be some minor grading and concrete paving.
Taylor Construction, Inc. of New Vienna, Iowa, is the prime contractor for the $373,000 project. Completion is anticipated the first week of November.