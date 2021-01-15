It has definitely been a year of challenges for many. This year’s Post Prom fundraising efforts are not an exception! The Vinton-Shellsburg Post Prom Committee is determined to offer the V-S Class of 2021 as ‘normal’ of a prom as they can. The V-S Prom is scheduled for May 1, 2021 and we are currently making contingency plans, allowing us to be flexible if needed, while cooperating with any and all Covid restrictions in place at that time. Plan A is that Post Prom activities will look very similar to previous years. Plan B is that the After Prom party will be moved to the Benton County Fairgrounds where we can spread out more and still have a roof over us if it is raining. There is some great space to utilize if we need to and the Benton County Fair Board is willing to do whatever they can to help us give V-S students fun, memorable, and safe post-prom activities.
V-S Post Prom is excited to announce that we have several fundraisers planned for this Spring. We are partnering with John’s Qwik Stop and Kiwanis for a Spring Carwash in March. We still have VS socks for sale that are a great quality, and are available in youth through adult sizes, for $12 a pair or 2 for $20. Of course, we are accepting any donations, which can be prizes to give away or monetary donations. Please contact Heather Kingsbury at Farmers Savings Bank or Tressa Walton at Wilson-Hite Insurance to drop off your prize donation, or you can mail a donation to Post Prom PO BOX 336 Vinton, IA 52349. We look forward to a fun, safe night on May 1, and appreciate your help in making that happen!