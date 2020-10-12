For the 2020 football season, all eligible high school teams will compete in the playoffs. Team “pods” were announced by the Iowa High School Athletic Association on Saturday. All first round games will be held on Friday.
Vinton Shellsburg (2-5) will travel to Mt. Vernon (6-1). The Mustangs defeated the Vikings earlier this season 21-13 in Mt. Vernon. Center Point-Urbana (3-4) will host Anamosa (2-5) in Center Point. Union (0-7) will travel to Monticello (4-1). Benton will travel to Mt. Pleasant (3-3) in Class 3A.
Check back with Vinton Newspapers for coverage of postseason football.