Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Didn't get a chance to finish your story? Purchase a day pass digital subscription and you'll receive unlimited online access for one day (24 hours). You will have immediate access upon completion of your purchase.

113-POUND CLASS FINAL RESULTS

1st — Tateum Park, senior, of Davenport North

2nd — Kari German, senior, of Starmont

3rd — Rylee Rodish, sophomore, of Waukee

4th — Abbie Lyman, senior, of Cedar Falls

5th — Olivia Hamma, freshman, of Davenport Central

6th — Charity Mickles, freshman of Woodward-Granger

7th — Hannah Raney, sophomore, of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln

8th — Lauren Hamilton, sophomore, of Oelwein

1st Match

Park 7-0, over German (Fall 0:12)

3rd Match

Rodish over Lyman (TF-1.5 4:28)

5th Match

Hamma over Mickles (Fall 3:38)

7th Match

Raney over Hamilton (Fall 1:12)

Tags