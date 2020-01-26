113-POUND CLASS FINAL RESULTS
1st — Tateum Park, senior, of Davenport North
2nd — Kari German, senior, of Starmont
3rd — Rylee Rodish, sophomore, of Waukee
4th — Abbie Lyman, senior, of Cedar Falls
5th — Olivia Hamma, freshman, of Davenport Central
6th — Charity Mickles, freshman of Woodward-Granger
7th — Hannah Raney, sophomore, of Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln
8th — Lauren Hamilton, sophomore, of Oelwein
1st Match
Park 7-0, over German (Fall 0:12)
3rd Match
Rodish over Lyman (TF-1.5 4:28)
5th Match
Hamma over Mickles (Fall 3:38)
7th Match
Raney over Hamilton (Fall 1:12)