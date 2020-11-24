VINTON - Building projects to be covered by the Vinton Shellsburg Community School District's Physical Plant and Equipment Levy (PPEL) were approved during the regular board meeting earlier in the month.
District residents authorized the levy a couple of years ago to be used to pay for purchase or improvement of grounds, buildings, equipment or technology along with a number of other uses as authorized by the Iowa State Code.
Kyle Koeppen, district superintendent, shared that the expanded administrative committee had met Thursday, November 5, to discuss a variety of projects throughout the district that could be paid for by the PPEL or local option sales tax (LOST) monies.
“Total cost of all the projects not already covered under the previously approved ‘on going’ commitments is about $500,000,” Koeppen told school board members.
The committee not only looked at improvements purchases for the buildings within the district, but also approved some technology improvements for buildings.
Along with the continued purchase of computers, the district will also investigate the purchase of security cameras, a new phone system and also a sound system for the middle school band room.
Other projects approved were:
-an upgrade of the field fencing at the softball field;
-new handicap ramps for the home bleachers at the Karr Athletic complex;
-oven and kitchen dish machine replacements;
- upgrading/replacement of both classroom student desks as well as teacher desks;
- replacement work of the main entrance at both the high school and middle school buildings;
- at Tilford Elementary funds will be used to remove the sandbox and diggers on the playground and replace those with ADA equipment. In addition, some of the outdoor seating will be replaced.
Iowa State Code allows for an amount up to 33 cents per thousand dollars of assessed valuation to be used for the PPEL fund.
State Code does not allow a school district to use the funds to pay for salaries, travel or any printing costs.
The board approved the list of projects submitted by the committee for improvements throughout the district.
“We will be carrying over funds from this year’s PPEL fund to the next school year,” Koeppen told the board. “We (the committee) is being very frugal with our spending.”