“We believe that all the ties of friendship and affection which knit us as one throughout our lives do not unravel with death.”
So begins the invitation to prayer at a Catholic funeral vigil for the deceased. I always find this sentence very comforting. I also find it helpful in explaining how we as Catholic Christians understand our relationship with those who have gone before us.
Over the years I have been asked whether or not it is true that Catholics worship saints. We do not. Do we pray to saints? Yes, but not in the same way that we pray to God the Father, Son and Holy Spirit.
At its most basic level, prayer is a conversation. When Catholics pray to saints, we are not praising or worshiping them. Rather, we are asking them for assistance. It is no different than if I had something major going on in my life that was causing me anxiety and I asked you to pray for me. I would be asking for your intercession to God on my behalf.
We believe saints are those who are known to be in heaven. Who better to ask to intercede to God on our behalf than those in heaven with Him? In fact, we can ask anyone who has gone before us in death to pray for us, whether they have been officially canonized saints or not.
What I appreciate most about all this goes back to the prayer at the beginning of this column – the assurance that what knits us together during our lives on earth does not go away at death. We remain connected in a profound, holy, albeit somewhat mysterious, way. As a result, we can and are encouraged to continue to pray for one another.
Another piece of the puzzle is our understanding of what happens at death. We believe that there are some like Mary, mother of God, who are immediately assumed into heaven. Most of us, however, are probably not immediately ready to experience the beatific vision – to be in the full presence of God. We need a little time to rid ourselves of those things that hold us back from being fully open to God’s love – remnants of sinfulness and selfishness.
As Catholics, we have a tradition of praying for those who have died believing that our prayers to God on their behalf can help them let go of whatever they need to in order that they might experience the fullness of heaven.
It is comforting, isn’t it, to know of the connection that continues to bind us together, in life and in death? Let us pray for one another, not only in this life, but in the life to come. May our prayers help bring about goodness for all, without the limits of time or space.