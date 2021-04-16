Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa is announcing applications are available to assist families with the cost of preschool tuition. This program is available to families residing in in Tama and Benton counties who earn less than 200% of the federal poverty level, and have a child enrolled in a licensed preschool program.
The scholarship application is available at area preschools or may be downloaded at www.BetterTomorrowsECI.org. Once approved for assistance, payments will be made directly to the preschool program. Funding will be awarded based on need and availability of funds.
The Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa Area offers services and referrals to families throughout Benton and Tama County with children ages 0-5. The focus of Early Childhood is to ensure that children enter school happy, healthy and ready to learn. For more information about Better Tomorrows Early Childhood Iowa Area or the other service resources available in each county, contact Erin Monaghan at 319/241-1817 or director@bettertomorrowseci.org, or go to www.bettertomorrowseic.org