Do you value your Social Security payment each month? Or the ones your parents, or disabled relative or widowed sibling receive? Are they crucial in making sure the bills are paid? If so, vote Democratic in November.
We cannot trust President Trump to safeguard Social Security. He issued an executive order to cut the payroll taxes and said he would make the payroll tax cut permanent. Payroll taxes are what funds Social Security. The program will be bankrupt within three years because of the payroll tax cuts, according to the Chief Actuary at the Social Security Administration.
We’ve never been able to trust the Republicans with Social Security. They have a long history of trying to undermine the program. Ronald Reagan referred to Social Security as welfare, despite the fact that we actually pay into the program. It is our earned benefit, not welfare. George W. Bush tried to replace Social Security with individual private investment accounts tied to the stock market. That would have led to decreased benefits overall or increased contributions from older workers, according to organizations that studied the issue.
Democrats in congress stopped that disastrous plan. Now, Trump is simply defunding the program.
We’re better off with candidates who promise to protect and strengthen Social Security, and Democrats have a long history of protecting Social Security.