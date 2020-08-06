VINTON - With the Vinton community experience in several different areas, there was a discussion looking at ideas for the regarding the Vinton Veterans Memorial Airport.
“I asked for this to be put on the agenda,” Brian Parr, council member, told those in attendance of the last Vinton city council meeting in July.
“No one disagrees with Leon (Whelchel, Airport Commission Chairman) that the airport is a benefit to the community.,” Parr stated.
He explained that he asked for the item to be placed on the meeting agenda so there could be a discussion about how to make the airport more profitable.
“At one time I thought we could get the Benton County Board of Supervisors on board and make it a regional airport and possibly get some financial assistance,” Parr said. “But we have not had a lot of success there.”
“I would like to see if we could find a way to wean ourselves from the funds received from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA),” Parr said.
Parr voiced his concern about the FAA grants over a recent equipment purchase using a FAA grant.
“We could have purchased something much cheaper if we hadn’t had to follow their guidelines,” he said.
Whelchel told the council that the airport is used by many in ways that some people may not be aware. “Not only are there people who have airplanes and use the airport, but the in the past the military has used the airport for training, it is a benefit for our local farmers as well.”
Parr asked about other financial opportunities other than the fuel that is sold at the airport.
“There are hangars that are for rent out there,” Parr said. “But is it possible for individuals to lease the ground and build their own hangar for a plan,” he asked.
“Absolutely,” Whelchel said. He explained that he first moved to the community that he built his own hangar and leases ground from the airport.
“I pay the annual taxes on my hangar,” he said. There is space available on the airport grounds if someone wanted to do the same.
Parr also raised the idea of businesses moving to the airport.
“There is space for a possible industrial park,” Whelchel told there council. “There is space on the property that we would not be using for a runways.”
Whelchel reminded the council that currently there is land at the airport that is leased to a local farmer.
While all agreed the income was a benefit to the airport, Parr thought that not having any crops would be a way to cut down on the number of wildlife that can be found on the grounds.
“I believe that this council and the airport commission need to think outside the box,” Parr said.
“If the airport commission has interest then I think we need to work get with the Benton Development Group and Vinton Unlimited and see what they can do” to promote the idea of an industrial park or warehouses at the airport.