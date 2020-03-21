Birdnow Motor Trade has a new open look in its showroom to go along with its longstanding philosophy of customer and community care.
The Oelwein dealership remodeled its showroom in 2019. Old carpet and cubicle walls were taken away to create a wide open room that fills with sunlight from its wall of large windows.
Countertops were replaced, rock paneling was installed along with new signage, a kid's corner, a new coffee station and more to provide a bright and pleasant experience for customers shopping for vehicles, parts and service.
Birdnow Motor Trade offers new and used vehicle sales and service, and also has a full-line body shop.
Fostering good relationships is key to the dealership’s success. General Manager Jeremy Birdnow estimated that nearly three-quarters of the dealership’s business comes from returning customers and referrals, which drives the dealership to place a premium on customer service and relationships.
The dealership’s relationship with the community at large is also important to it. Birdnow contributes to multiple community causes. For example, it was again a corporate donor to the 2019 Oelwein Area United Way campaign and sponsor to Oelwein's Party in the Park. It has provided a footing for Oelwein Soccer through land used for a soccer complex. It helped out Camp EWALU at Strawberry Point by donating a truck.
“My brother and I both had lots of great experiences at EWALU summer camps. I even got through my first bout with homesickness there, made lots of new friends and enjoyed the working farm and pioneering adventures,” Jeremy said.
A bulletin board added to the showroom in the remodel has thank you cards and more from the many causes the dealership has aided. There is also room on the corkboard dedicated for other organizations to post their local happenings.
Birdnow Motor Trade has been a family-owned and operated Oelwein business since it was established on June 2, 2002, at 1440 S. Frederick Ave. Its owners are Mark, June and Jeremy Birdnow.
The family’s history in the business dates back to co-owner Mark Birdnow’s first car dealership, which was just up the street at the former Zip’s Hamburger building. That restaurant, incidentally, is where Mark met his future wife, June, in 1972.
In the 1960s, a grocery store called San Mart occupied the site of Birdnow Motor Trade. The store was destroyed in the tornado of 1968. Mark Birdnow remembers driving past after the tornado and seeing the building gone but shelves with groceries still on them undisturbed.
Birdnow employs 21 people from Oelwein and surrounding areas.
David Clayton is the sales manager, Eric Larsen the service manager and Steve Westphal, the body shop manager.
Its website is www.birdnow.com. Its phone number is 319-283-5571.