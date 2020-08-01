BUCHANAN COUNTY – According to Buchanan County Treasurer Gina Mether, Governor Reynolds’ Proclamation of Disaster Emergency signed on July 24 impacts many of the services provided at the County Treasurer’s office.
- The Proclamation sections related to property taxes were extended through Friday, July 31, 2020.
- The sections related to driving with an expired license were extended through August 23, 2020.
- The sections related to motor vehicle renewals and title transfers and temporary plates were not extended and expired on July 25, 2020, at midnight.
What You Need to Know
- Property taxes that were due March 2020 needed to be paid by July 31, 2020, to avoid penalties. If you still need to submit yours, send checks to Buchanan County Treasurer, PO Box 319, Independence, IA 50644; pay online at https://www.IowaTaxandTags.org; drop payment off in drop box located in our parking lot labeled County Drop Box; or by phone at 319-334-4340.
- Motor vehicle renewals need to be paid by August 31, 2020, if your registration expired in the months of January 2020 to July 31, 2020, to avoid penalty. Send a check to Buchanan County Treasurer, PO Box 319, Independence, IA 50644; pay online at https://www.IowaTaxandTags.org; drop payment off in drop box located in our parking lot labeled County Drop Box; or by phone at 319-334-4340.
- If you purchased a vehicle prior to March 15, penalty may have already started due to the proclamation ending on July 24 or will begin soon. Call 319-334-4340 for additional information or drop by the office.
- If you purchased a vehicle between March 16 and July 25, you must apply for title and registration by August 24 to avoid penalties.
- Driver’s licenses that expired beginning January 16 and during the proclamation have driving privileges extended through August 23. The Buchanan County Driver’s License Station is open by appointment only – call for an appointment at 319-334-7456 or renew online if eligible at http://iowadot.gov/mvd/driverslicense/service-selector. Some driver’s licenses can be extended for 6 months for driving purposes online with the Department of Transportation.
- Real ID driver’s license enforcement was extended until October 1, 2021.
The Buchanan County Treasurer’s office is open to the public now, but because of social distancing health needs we are limited to two people in the Tax/Motor Vehicle Office and one to two people in the Driver’s License Station. Face masks are required for entry to the courthouse. We are asking people to pay taxes and motor vehicle renewals through our online website, mail, parking lot drop box, or by phone to save the in-office visits for transactions that require face-to-face visits.