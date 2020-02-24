Thursday’s public forum dedicated to candidates in the 2nd ward special election saw Kurt Karr take a seat in front of a small contingent of voters at the Vinton Public Library.
The public forum was hosted and moderated by Valerie Close from Vinton Today and was attended by 16 people tucked in a corner of the library. All three candidates for the 2nd ward election-Andrew Elwick, Leon Barber, and Kurt Karr-were invited to speak at the forum. Karr would be the only candidate in attendance for the evening.
Karr, Principal and Editor in Chief of Monkeythis, The longtime Vinton resident felt the Vinton City Council “did the right thing” in having a special election for the vacant 2nd ward seat after Ron Elwick decided against running for re-election after 30 years on the council.
“I think one of the things I’ve really been interested in seeing for some time is for Vinton to be a leader in community involvement,” Karr said. “I think it’s very important that we encourage folks to be involved. I think the city council can do a lot along that line. We should make sure everyone feels the same.”
Questions for the forum were taken from Facebook comments. When asked what he hoped to accomplish as a member of the city council, Karr referred to his previous tenure on the Vinton-Shellsburg Board of Education and how he learned that one of the most important things a member can do is “work cooperatively with other people on the board or the council.” Karr stated he hopes he can bring that mentality to the council to work together and not “get caught up harboring causes that keeps you from functioning effectively.” This was followed by a question concerning Monkeythis having any business with the city.
“The literal answer would be no, we don’t,” Karr said. “I think the spirit of the question is there anything that the community or citizens should be aware of that could be a potential conflict? We do have a contract where we’re a subcontractor to the firm that the utility selected to do compliance, consulting and marketing. We work with them, we work in their direction, and the check that we get comes from them.”
Next was a question on the challenges facing Vinton, which Karr replied with retirement communities. Karr noted the lack of townhouses for retirees looking to downgrade. Yet another group in Vinton is also in need of address according to Karr: young people.
“You have two groups of people that might be likely to move into the community,” Karr said. “One group is younger and they’re just getting established. Maybe they have a young family, and they’re principally concerned with education, leisure, jobs, and safety. And then you have another group of older folks that want to retire. Their concerns are safety, health care, leisure, so there’s an intersection of those things. I think promoting that and really understanding how to make that more robust is something we can do that will benefit us on both ends of the spectrum.”
In closing, Karr hoped that people in the 2nd ward will get out to vote in this election whether it be for him or another candidate.
“I’m always proud of the community,” Karr said. “That doesn’t mean we don’t have problems. We have a safe community, excellent leisure opportunities, a great educational system, and we provide an excellent opportunity to access health care.”
The 2nd ward special election will be held on Tuesday, March 3. Check back with Vinton Newspapers for coverage of the election.