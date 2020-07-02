VINTON - Following the success of a recent block grant partnership with the East Central Iowa Council of Government (ECICOG) Vinton city officials held a special council meeting Tuesday evening for a public hearing. The public hearing was one requirement for the City to partner again with ECICOG for additional funds.
During the public hearing Tracey Achenbach, ECICOG, outlined some of the aspects of the Homebuyer Assistance Program. If awarded to the city could receive $171,850 that could be used to help individuals who qualify in the low to median income guidelines. "Homes must be in the Vinton city limits but not within the 100 year flood plan," Achenbach told council members.
The grant application will help with the purchase of five homes. In addition, if the home was built before 1978, the grant will assist with inspections for lead based paint.
Unlike the housing grant the city was awarded earlier in the year, this grant allows for a different buyer pool Achenbach told the council.
"This grant is available to anyone," she said. "The person does not need to be a first time buyer, however, the home needs to be the primary residence. Nor does the home need to be located in a certain area of the community, just outside the 100 year flood plan."
Applicants will also be able to use the monies to help with down payment or closing costs of the home. "The only rehab that funds can be used for is related to the lead paint," she added.
"If the city receives the grant, you will have two years to use the funds," she stated when asked about the time frame that the city needed to use the funds.
"If we use all this money," Brian Parr, council member, asked "how long before we can apply for funds again?"
"We are not really sure if the application process will be like this again for next year," Achenbach stated.
By having the special meeting Tuesday night, Achenbach told the council she would have "in place so I can submit the city's application as soon as possible." The first day for submissions was July 1.
Parr asked "when will we know if we got this grant?"
"We may not know for a while, Achenbach explained. "We may have to wait until the federal funds are received before we know. I wanted to be able to get everything in as soon as possible." If they begin looking at applications on a first submitted basis "I want to increase our chances of getting some funds," she added.
"Tracey, we appreciate all your hard work," Bud Maynard, Vinton mayor, said at the end of the end of the meeting.
ECICOG is an intergovernmental council which was established in 1973 and has been providing services to communities in the six county area of Benton, Iowa, Johnson, Jones, Linn and Washington.