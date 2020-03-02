VINTON - Growth was a common thread during last week’s meeting of the Vinton city council.
Council members set two public hearings for the next council meeting, March 12, to discuss economic growth for two businesses in the community.
At a meeting earlier in month, Hy-Vee, Inc. had submitted a request for a 10-year 100% property tax abatement for the a new Dollar Fresh store which will be located at the old Shopko store on K Avenue.
During the meeting Chris Ward, Vinton city administrator, explained that the city’s ordinance would not allow the city to agree to those terms.
Last week a new request had been submitted asking for a three-year property tax abatement at 80%. “This request would be allowed under the city’s ordinance,” Ward told the council. “The City Council can grant this request without amending the current tax abatement ordinance,” he added.
Should the City grant the request for the tax abatement, Ward explained that there would be an increase in the taxable revenues for the city, along with providing a tax break for Hy-Vee.
Currently the building has a face value of $600,000, but once the renovation work is completed the value would be over $1.5 million.
With the increase tax revenue, “there would so be additional jobs created in the community,” Ward said.
With the tax abatement, the city would continue to receive the property taxes that it is currently receiving, while 80% of the increased tax revenues would be abated fro the three year period.
The council approved the setting of a second public hearing during the March 12 meeting.
Custom Millwork andFinishing is looking to expand the business located in the Vinton Industrial Park.
Kim Fischels and Robert Koenigsfeld were in attendance and explained that the business is expanding its current location at a cost of $300,000.
They stated that not only is the physical building expanding but they are also looking in create employees as well.
In a memo to the council, Ward explained that the company is located within an urban renewal area and tax increment funds could possibly be used toward the expansion.
“We came to Vinton in 2006,” Koenigsfeld told council members. The city provided similar financial assistance to Custom Millwork and Finishing in 2011.
While there have been some rough spots over the years, Koenigsfeld told those at the meeting “that the business has continued to expand.”
Last year, the company signed an agreement that could extend its market with sales representation in Illinois, Wisconsin and Minnesota as well as in Iowa.
“We’ve talked with our banker and he’s on board with our plan,” Koenigsfeld explained. But any financial assistance that could be provided by the city would “ease the burden of debt that the complete project is costing,” Koenigsfeld said.
In connection to the expansion of the building, the company is also in the middle of machinery updates.
Custom Millwork and Finishing produces and delivers residential and commercial millwork packages, doors, trim and flooring along with other products.