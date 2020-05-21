The Fairbank Public Library, open for curbside pickup only. Hours will be Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 1-5 p.m. until at least June 3. For the card catalog, visit http://fairbank-ia.org/library.php. Call ahead at 319-635-2487 or email f.library@mchsi.com. Include card number, name and phone number.
Oelwein Public Library, 201 E. Charles St. Hours: 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Patrons can enter library to browse and check out materials, but will not be able to stay and read. Curbside pickup service is available. Reserve online at www.oelwein.lib.ia.us with library card and phone number. Library staff will call when order is ready. Questions? Call 319-283-1515.
Maynard Public Library, will be closed to the public through May 31. The library is offering no contact curbside pickup. Materials can be requested by calling 563-637-2330, email: maynardlibrary@mcshi.com or by using the online catalog: maynard.biblionix.com/catalog.
The Fayette Public Library, is closed thrugh June 1. Materials can be reserved by calling 563-425-3344 or emailing the library at: fayettelib@iowatelecom.com. Pickup of physical materials is Monday-Friday from 1-6 p.m.