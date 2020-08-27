Pulled-Pork Grilled Cheese

Ingredients:
2 tablespoons butter, melted
1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
2 cans (8 oz each) refrigerated crescent dinner rolls
2 cups shredded sharp Cheddar cheese (8 oz)
1 cup refrigerated fully cooked pulled pork with barbecue sauce (from 16-oz container)
Steps:
Heat oven to 375°F. In small bowl, mix melted butter and garlic powder. In 15x10x1-inch pan, brush 12x8-inch area with half of the melted butter mixture. Unroll and press 1 can of dough over melted butter mixture. Press seam perforations together to seal.
In medium bowl, mix 1 1/2 cups of the cheese and the pork, breaking up larger pieces of pork with fork, if necessary. Spread mixture onto dough, leaving 1/2-inch border around edges. Unroll second can of dough; place over layered ingredients, stretching to cover filling. If using crescent rolls, unroll onto work surface, and press seams to seal; place over layered ingredients, stretching to cover filling.
Press edges to seal; brush with remaining melted butter mixture. Bake 20 to 23 minutes or until dough is deep golden brown. Top with remaining 1/2 cup cheese. Bake 2 to 3 minutes or until cheese is melted.