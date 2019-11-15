Pumpkin Cake with Vanilla Cinnamon Glaze
This is a delicious, moist cake that makes a lot of batter. There is enough to make about 9 muffins, in addition to the bundt cake (great for sharing with a neighbor). Or you could make two loaf pans and bake for 45-50 minutes. This cake freezes well, too.
Ingredients:
• 3 1/4 cups all-purpose flour
• 2 1/2 cups sugar
• 2 teaspoon baking soda
• 1 1/2 teaspoons salt
• 1 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1 teaspoon nutmeg
• 1 - 15 ounce can pumpkin puree
• 1/2 cup brown sugar
• 1 cup coconut oil or canola oil
• 2/3 cups water
• 4 eggs
• Powdered sugar for dusting
For the Vanilla Cinnamon Glaze
• 1 cup powdered sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
• 1/2 teaspoon pure vanilla extract
• 1-2 tablespoons milk
Directions:
Preheat oven to 350 degrees. In a large mixing bowl whisk together the flour, sugar, baking soda, salt, cinnamon, and nutmeg until well mixed.
In a separate bowl whisk the pumpkin, brown sugar, oil, and water. Add the eggs one at a time until well combined. Making a little well in the center of the dry ingredients, slowly add the wet ingredients to the dry, stirring to combine. Do not over mix!
If making muffins and the bundt cake, pour the mixture into the 9 muffins tins first (with paper liners or lightly sprayed), then pour the remaining batter into a greased bundt pan. Bake muffins for 20-25 minutes, and the bundt cake for 50-55 minutes.
Once baked remove from oven, let cool in pan for at least 10 minutes then cool completely on a wire rack. When cooled, dust cake with powdered sugar and drizzle glaze on top. (I only used the glaze on the cake and kept the muffins plain).
For the glaze:
In a bowl whisk together the powdered sugar, cinnamon, vanilla, and milk.