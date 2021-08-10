Pumpkin Cinnamon Roll Cake

Ingredients:
For the cake:
4 large eggs
1 ²/³ cups sugar
1 c vegetable oil
1 tsp vanilla
15 oz pumpkin
2 c flour
1 tbl pumpkin pie spice
2 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
For the topping:
1 c brown sugar
1 tbl ground cinnamon
For the glaze:
2 c powdered sugar
3 tbl milk more as needed
Directions:
For the cake:
1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray a 9×13 baking dish with non-stick spray.
2. Add the eggs, sugar, oil, and vanilla to a large mixing bowl and beat together on medium speed until smooth and creamy. Stir in the pumpkin.
3. Add the flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt to the bowl and beat together until well combined.
4. Pour batter into prepared baking dish.
For the topping:
1. Whisk together the ingredients for the topping and sprinkle over the top of the cake batter. Use a butter knife to swirl the cinnamon sugar mixture through the cake batter.
2. Bake for 35-40 minutes or until a tester comes out clean. Let cool 20 minutes.
To glaze:
1. Whisk together the powdered sugar and milk to make the glaze. Add additional milk, 1 tablespoon at a time, to reach the consistency you prefer. Pour the glaze over the warm cake.
2. Let glaze set before slicing and serving.