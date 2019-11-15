Pumpkin Cobbler
Cook time: 1 Hr. 15 Min. Serves: 12
Ingredients:
3 eggs
1 cup sugar
1 can(s) evaporated milk (12 oz)
1 lg. can or 2 sm. cans of pumpkin equal to 30 oz.
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1 1/2 sticks butter (not margarine)
1 box yellow cake mix
chopped walnuts or pecans, optional
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Mix the eggs, sugar, milk, pumpkin, and spice in a large bowl. Mix well.
2. Pour into greased 9 x 13 pan.
3. Crumble the dry yellow cake mix over top of pumpkin mixture.
4. Melt and drizzle the butter over top of the dry cake.
5. Sprinkle walnuts/pecans over the top. (Optional)
6. Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees. Since ovens vary, I bake mine for an additional 15 minutes. Check for doneness the same way you do a regular pumpkin pie, fork or butter knife in the center should come out clean. Let cool for 10-30 minutes before serving.
7. Great warm or cold. Can be topped with ice cream or whipped cream but is great just as it is!