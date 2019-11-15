Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Pumpkin Cobbler

Cook time: 1 Hr. 15 Min. Serves: 12

Ingredients:

3 eggs

1 cup sugar

1 can(s) evaporated milk (12 oz)

1 lg. can or 2 sm. cans of pumpkin equal to 30 oz.

1 tsp pumpkin pie spice

1 1/2 sticks butter (not margarine)

1 box yellow cake mix

chopped walnuts or pecans, optional

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Mix the eggs, sugar, milk, pumpkin, and spice in a large bowl. Mix well.

2. Pour into greased 9 x 13 pan.

3. Crumble the dry yellow cake mix over top of pumpkin mixture.

4. Melt and drizzle the butter over top of the dry cake.

5. Sprinkle walnuts/pecans over the top. (Optional)

6. Bake for 1 hour at 350 degrees. Since ovens vary, I bake mine for an additional 15 minutes. Check for doneness the same way you do a regular pumpkin pie, fork or butter knife in the center should come out clean. Let cool for 10-30 minutes before serving.

7. Great warm or cold. Can be topped with ice cream or whipped cream but is great just as it is!

