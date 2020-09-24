Pumpkin Cranberry Bread

Ingredients:

¹/³ c canola oil

1 ¼ c sugar

2 eggs

1 c pumpkin puree

¼ c water

1 ½ c plus 2 Tbl all-purpose flour

1 tsp baking soda

¼ tsp baking powder

½ tsp salt

½ tsp cinnamon

¼ tsp ground cloves

¼ tsp nutmeg

¼ tsp ginger

¹/³ c Craisins

¹/³ c coarsely chopped walnuts or pecans

Directions:

1. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease the bottom of a loaf pan.

2. In a large bowl, cream oil and sugar. Add eggs, pumpkin, and water. Mix well.

3. In a small bowl, mix dry ingredients.

4. Combine with pumpkin mixture.

5. Stir in Craisins and nuts.

6. Pour into pan.

7. Bake 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean.

8. Let cool and then remove from pan.