Pumpkin Cranberry Bread

Ingredients:
¹/³ c canola oil
1 ¼ c sugar
2 eggs
1 c pumpkin puree
¼ c water
1 ½ c plus 2 Tbl all-purpose flour
1 tsp baking soda
¼ tsp baking powder
½ tsp salt
½ tsp cinnamon
¼ tsp ground cloves
¼ tsp nutmeg
¼ tsp ginger
¹/³ c Craisins
¹/³ c coarsely chopped walnuts or pecans
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Grease the bottom of a loaf pan.
2. In a large bowl, cream oil and sugar. Add eggs, pumpkin, and water. Mix well.
3. In a small bowl, mix dry ingredients.
4. Combine with pumpkin mixture.
5. Stir in Craisins and nuts.
6. Pour into pan.
7. Bake 45-50 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in center of loaf comes out clean.
8. Let cool and then remove from pan.