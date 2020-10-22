Pumpkin Cream Cheese Bars

These bars are just right for the season. No need for frosting ... just cool, cut and serve. If you don’t have pumpkin pie spice, mix together 1 tsp. ground cinnamon, ¼ tsp. ground nutmeg and ¼ tsp. ground ginger. Serves: 18-24
Ingredients:
FILLING
8 oz cream cheese, softened
¼ c sugar
1 egg
BATTER FOR BARS
1 c solid pack pumpkin in a can
1 c sugar
1 egg
¹/³ c vegetable oil
1 c all-purpose flour
1 tsp pumpkin pie spice
1 tsp baking powder
½ tsp baking soda
½ tsp salt
½ c chopped pecan pieces
Directions:
1. Preheat oven to 375°
2. Spray a 9x13” baking pan with non-stick cooking spray. Set aside.
3. For filling, whisk together softened cream cheese, sugar and egg. Mix with a hand mixer until well-blended and smooth. Set aside.
4. For batter, combine pumpkin, sugar, egg and oil in medium mixing bowl. Mix well.
5. Stir in flour, pumpkin pie spice, baking powder, baking soda, and salt. Mix well to combine.
6. Pour batter into prepared baking dish, and spread to cover bottom of pan.
7. Drizzle the cream cheese mixture over the batter. Cut through the batter with a knife or spatula, to make a marbled effect with the cream cheese mixture. Do this a second time, going in the opposite direction (side to and then up and down the second time). Be cautious and don’t let the knife drag or touch the bottom of the baking dish.
8. Sprinkle with the chopped pecans.
9. Bake 25-28 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean.
10. Cool the entire pan of bars, then cut into squares. Makes 18-24 squares.