Pumpkin Gingerbread Trifle

Serves 12
Ingredients:
• One 14-ounce package gingerbread mix
• One 3-ounce box instant vanilla pudding mix plus milk according to box
• One 15-ounce can sweetened pumpkin pie filling (not the puree)
• 1/4 cup packed brown sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon ground cinnamon
• One 6-ounce tub frozen whipped topping, thawed
• 1/2 cup broken gingersnap cookies (for garnish), optional
Instructions:
1. Bake the gingerbread according to package directions; cool completely.
2. Meanwhile, in a large bowl prepare the pudding according to the package directions. Stir the pumpkin pie filling, sugar, and cinnamon into the pudding.
3. Crumble 1/2 of the gingerbread into the bottom of a trifle bowl or another medium-sized glass bowl. Pour 1/2 of the pudding mixture over the gingerbread, then add a layer of whipped topping. Repeat with the remaining gingerbread, pudding and whipped topping.
4. Sprinkle the top with crushed gingersnaps, if desired. Cover and refrigerate overnight, or serve immediately. If you are making the dessert ahead, wait to sprinkle with crushed gingersnaps until just before serving.