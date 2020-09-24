Ingredients
Pumpkin Cake Ingredients:
• 3/4 cup all-purpose flour
• 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
• 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
• 2 teaspoons pumpkin pie spice (*or see below for substitution)
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• 3 large eggs
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
• 1 cup granulated sugar
• 2/3 cup pumpkin puree
• optional: powdered sugar (to sprinkle on at the end!)
Cream Cheese Filling Ingredients:
• 1 (8 ounce) brick cream cheese, room temperature
• 1 cup powdered sugar, sifted
• 6 tablespoons butter, softened
• 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
Instructions
To Make The Pumpkin Roll:
1. Preheat oven to 375° F. Line a 15 x 10-inch jelly roll pan with parchment paper, leaving an extra 1-inch of parchment sticking up on both 15-inch sides of the pan so that you can easily lift the cake out after baking
2. Whisk together flour, baking powder, baking soda, pumpkin pie spice and salt in a large mixing bowl until combined.
3. In a separate bowl, whisk eggs and granulated sugar for 1 minute until thick. Add in the vanilla and pumpkin, and whisk until just combined. Fold in the flour mixture with a rubber spatula, and stir together until just combined.
4. Spread the batter evenly into prepared pan. Bake for 13 to 15 minutes, or until top of cake springs back when touched. Carefully lift the parchment paper and cake out onto a flat (and heat-safe) surface. Then slowly, use your hands to roll the cake — rolling from the short end to the short end with parchment paper included — until it is completely rolled up. Transfer the cake roll to a wire rack, and cool until it reaches room temperature.
5. While the cake is cooling, make the cream cheese filling
6. Once the cake has reached room temperature, transfer the cake roll to a flat surface, and carefully unroll it until it is flat again or mostly flat
7. Spread the cream cheese mixture evenly over cake, leaving a 3/4-inch border on all sides. Then carefully re-roll the cake, gently peeling away the parchment paper as you roll until you can completely remove and discard it. Tightly wrap the pumpkin roll in plastic wrap and refrigerate at least one hour.
8. To serve, take plastic wrap off the pumpkin roll and place the roll on a serving plate/platter. Lightly dust with powdered sugar, if you would like. Then slice and serve.
9. If you have leftovers, just re-wrap the pumpkin roll in plastic wrap and store in the refrigerator for up to 5 days. Or freeze for up to 3 months.
To Make The Cream Cheese Filling:
1. Whisk together cream cheese, powdered sugar, butter and vanilla extract in a mixing bowl until smooth. If the filling is too thin, add more powdered sugar. If it is too thick, add a half teaspoon or two of water. (You want a medium consistency so that the filling is easy to spread, but not too warm or thin that it will ooze out of the cake when you’re rolling it up.)