What do you think about when you hear the phrase "the American Dream?" For many of us, the American Dream is about acquiring— getting the best-looking spouse, the highest ranking job, all the money, and all the “stuff.”
Having those things isn't wrong, but they aren't what matters to God. What matters to God and what matters for eternity isn't what we have but how we lived. In Ecclesiastes 4:4, Solomon writes, “And I saw that all toil and all achievement spring from one person’s envy of another. This too is meaningless, a chasing after the wind.”
Maybe you’ve never tried to chase the wind, but have you chased bubbles? Almost as soon as you grab one, it bursts, forcing you to go chase another. The lie Satan tries to sell us is that if we can get what other people have—an attractive spouse, more money, a higher promotion, or a more athletic body—then we will finally be happy. Just like those bubbles, though, as soon as you catch whatever bubble you’re chasing, suddenly you realize it’s a different bubble you “need.”
We serve a good Father, who will take care of all our needs. (Read for more insight Ecclesiastes 4:1-6)
The truth of the Gospel is that, through Jesus, we have all we need. We don’t have to hustle for our worth and identity. We are not defined by how we compare to our neighbor. Our joy comes from our relationship with Jesus, not from the things we acquire. We can rest in the promise that we serve a good Father, who will take care of all our needs.
Next, in this new season of Hallowthankmus (a perpetual season of secular celebration from Halloween through New Years) let us also pursue the true source of happiness. Despite what the marketers and seasonal focus might portray, true happiness will not be found in costumes or pumpkin spice or gorging to a football frenzy, Black Fridays, or trees with piles and piles of packages underneath. These are all worldly commodities. Things.
True happiness, as we move into the holiday season, will be found in meaningful relationships. Relationships with friends and family and neighbors. And, of course, a relationship with the true source of the season. Say it another way? Let’s keep Christ in Christmas and as for as that goes, the rest of the Hallowthankmus marathon celebration. Let us keep the relationship with the One who change life forever the focus of our annual celebrations. Then, and only then, will there be true happiness.
Happy Hallowthankmus. (May God truly and richly bless you.)