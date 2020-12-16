At approximately 8:31 PM on December 15, 2020 the Benton County Sheriff’s Office initiated a vehicle pursuit in the 3300 Block of 66th Street, Benton County IA. The initial reason for the pursuit was a registration violation. The vehicle was a black 2013 Nissan Altima. The pursuit continued northbound on 30th Avenue Drive and then eastbound on 61st Street Lane at speeds over 100 mile-per-hour. The chase came to an end near 33rd Avenue and 61st Street Lane when the vehicle left the roadway to the south and went into a ditch. The driver of the vehicle, and only occupant, is identified as Brent Brown, 30, of Hiawatha was arrested.
Brent Brown was charged with one count eluding, aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa Code Section 321.279 (2) and one count possession of controlled substance marijuana 3rd/ Subsequent, aggravated misdemeanor under Iowa Code Section 124.401(5), plus traffic citations. The punishment for an aggravated misdemeanor in the State of Iowa will be subject to a minimum fine of $855 up to a maximum fine of $8,540. (Senate file 457), and/or up to two years of incarceration. The incident remains under investigation by the Benton County Sheriff’s Office.
An arrest charge or referral for a criminal charge is merely an accusation and the defendant is presumed innocent and less and until proven guilty in a court of law.