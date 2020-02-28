Quick meals if you have a busy week ahead

Mardi Gras has come and gone, and sadly, I missed out on king cake and jambalaya or gumbo this year. An intestinal bug hit my house and thankfully, I don’t think I gave it to anyone else. When even a glass of water doesn’t look inviting, it’s time to stay home, so I did! My editor called it the “Smith-Corona” writer’s flu — his little jab that I started writing before the computer age. It was right after stone tablets lost their popularity.
Well, even his sense of humor couldn’t keep me sick for long. When I started feeling better, the first thing I wanted was potatoes. Looking like death warmed over, I ventured to the store for a couple of potatoes and baked one in my microwave. It tasted so good with a dab of butter and a little salt. Comfort food always seems to warm us up and make us feel better, so I have included a great, easy, one-pot dish in this week’s recipes.
Now that we are in the Lenten season, Friday night fish fries are popping up all over. I like a good fish fry, but I really like baked or broiled fish, especially salmon. Fish is one of the fastest protein foods to cook, but some folks are afraid to attempt it because they think it will be difficult. A salmon fillet only takes about 12 minutes, start to finish, under a broiler. The trick is to begin broiling the fillet skin side up and finish with skin side down. That way the fillet will hold together better as it finishes cooking and begins to flake. You can get a spatula under it and transfer to a plate without the piece falling apart.
Also, if you are serving salmon or other fish fillet, you should have the side dishes prepared before cooking the fish. The broiled salmon recipe that follows would be great with a baked potato and green beans, or wild rice and another favorite vegetable.
Stay healthy everyone and hope you try one of these recipes this week.
Broiled Salmon with Lemon Dill Butter
Ingredients:
3 tablespoons butter, softened
½ teaspoon dill
½ teaspoon grated lemon peel
½ teaspoon fresh lemon juice
2 (4-oz.) salmon fillets
Directions:
1. Set the oven to broil and place the rack about six inches from the heat element. In a small bowl, combine butter, dill, lemon peel and lemon juice; blend well and set aside.
2. Prepare a cookie sheet or broiler pan with cooking spray. Place salmon fillets, skin side up, on the pan and broil about 3 minutes. Turn skin side down; cook an additional 8 minutes or so, until fish flakes easily with fork. Keep an eye on the salmon so you don’t overcook it. Serve salmon with lemon-dill butter mixture.
A salmon fillet is a terrific source of protein, equal to the protein in 4 eggs, has zero carbohydrates and lots of omega3.