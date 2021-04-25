Two Vietnam veterans from Vinton were honored each with a Quilt of Valor at the VFW Post 788 in Cedar Rapids on Sunday as a way of saying “thank you” for serving during a difficult chapter in American history.
“Those of you who have been touched by war, you know exactly what I’m talking about,” Gene Peterson, a Coordinator for the Quilts of Valor Foundation said. “I don’t care where you were, or when you were there. It is a difficult chapter to close. I hope that today’s presentation will make it just a little bit easier to deal with those mountains.”
Quilts of Valor has approximately 11,000 volunteers who help to create quilts for veterans and organize ceremonies to present these quilts. COVID-19 made it difficult for the organization to give these quilts over the past year, but Sunday’s ceremony embraced a small ceremony with a few veterans recognized at a time.
Wayne Rhinehart of Vinton served in the army from January of 1968 to October of 1969. He served in the 9th Infantry Division with a battalion that partnered with the Navy during the Vietnam War, living on the ship and patrolling rice paddies for six months before working as a radio operator. Rhinehart had heard about Quilts of Valor before and was “honored” to receive one himself.
“I feel very fortunate to have gotten home from Vietnam 50 years ago,” Rhinehart said. “A lot of us didn’t even receive any kind of recognition when we got home. I was welcomed home by my family back then, so it was perfect to have my family here with me today.”
Terry Gray of Vinton served in the Marines from February of 1972 to February of 1976. Gray, like Rhinehart before him, had his quilt made by Rita Moore and presented by Moore and Elayne Gassett in front of fellow veterans and family. He thanked the organization, veterans for coming out.
“I came back home from Vietnam and got spit on,” Gray said. “Being here today and being recognized, it means a lot.”
In addition to the quilts, both veterans were given a card from Quilts of Valor, a certificate and a pillow case to carry their new quilt. Families took photos after the conclusion of the ceremony.