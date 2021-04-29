Vinton-Shellsburg’s Bryce Radeke will reunite with brother Luke on the wrestling mat as the senior signed with the University of Dubuque on Wednesday with family in tow.
“I’m excited to get started with my academics and wrestle at Dubuque,” Radeke said. “It will be great to wrestle with him and competing for a varsity spot right away.”
Radeke explained the campus environment and academics were the driving force behind his decision rather than any form of sibling rivalry. He went 22-18 as a senior for the Vikings this year and hopes and “solid program” can help push him forward.
“After I finished my senior year, I wanted to keep improving,” Radeke said. “I didn’t make it to State during my years here, but I enjoy wrestling and want to keep on going. My coaches here kept pushing me and did a great job.”
He expects to wrestle at 149 or potentially go up a weight at the next level. Academics come first, however, and Radeke is considering a chiropractic path as he currently works at Betterton Chiropractic. VS coach Brian Sheston stated he was pleased with Radeke’s decision to continue wrestling and believes success is possible at the Division III level.
“Bryce is a kid who’s wrestled forever and has gained a lot of experience that will be good for him,” Sheston said. “I expect him to unlock more of his potential and take the next step. It’s valuable that he has his older brother and family there to support him. It’s kind of started a tradition.”
Bryce is the son of Marcia and Lance Radeke of Vinton. Radeke has also been involved in FFA at Vinton-Shellsburg.