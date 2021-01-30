After being cancelled last year due to safety concerns over COVID-19, the Register's Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa (RAGBRAI) will return beginning on July 25, making its way through Urbana and Center Point on July 29.
Due to changes in the route, RAGBRAI will go from Waterloo to Anamosa on the fifth day of the ride, passing through Brandon and Urbana before riders meet in Center Point. According to a blog from RAGBRAI, the current plan is to allow a full-size ride this year, which may range from 15,000 to 20,000 riders a day according to RAGBRAI. RAGBRAI Director Dieter Drake noted “a whole lot can change between now and then,” yet added seventh months is “enough time” to prepare and make changes.
“There’s a lot of pent-up demand for people getting outside and enjoying the outside, and RAGBRAI is no different,” Drake said. “People want to get outside, ride bikes and enjoy Iowa. It's going to be an exciting July.”
This is a developing story and Vinton Newspapers will have updates as they are made available.