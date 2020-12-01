Ralph Wessling

Vinton-Ralph J. Wessling, 91, died peacefully Monday, November 30, 2020 at Virginia Gay Hospital in Vinton following complications of a fall.
Private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary Catholic Church in Vinton with Father Jim Brokman as celebrant. Masks will be required and social distancing will be practiced. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Vinton, at a later date.
Ralph was born January 6, 1929, in Watkins, Iowa, the son of Joe and Lillian Kimm Wessling. He attended school in Benton County. Ralph proudly served as a member of the Military Police in the US Army.
On June 4, 1955, Ralph was united in marriage to Marjorie Rippel at St. Mary Church, Vinton. He was employed as an electrical lineman for the City of Vinton, retiring in 1985 after 33 years of service.
Ralph was a member of St. Mary Church, Knights of Columbus and a fifty year member of the Vinton American Legion. Leisure time would find Ralph doing home renovations, woodworking, yard work, walking and cheering on the ISU Cyclones. But Ralph’s favorite time was that spent with family, including many years involved with the Vinton Aquatic Club while his children were on the swimming and diving team.
Ralph is survived by his wife of 65 years, Marge, of Vinton; son, Rick Wessling of Minneapolis, MN; daughter, Becky (Dan) Staedtler of Ames; two granddaughters: Erin Wessling of Boston, MA and Molly (Alex) Golubowicz of Minneapolis, MN; one brother, Mark Wessling, Watkins; brother-in-law, Jim (Sharon) Rippel, Vinton; two sisters-in-law, Mary Rippel, Vinton and Sondra Rippel, Cedar Falls and several nieces and nephews.
Ralph was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Mary Ann McNeal; and two brothers-in-law, Duane and Bill Rippel.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family.
Van Steenhuyse-Russell Funeral Home of Vinton is caring for Ralph and his family. Condolences may be left at www.vsrfh.com.