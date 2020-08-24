Feb. 2, 1951 — Aug, 21, 2020
JESUP — Randy A. Van Slyke, 69, of Jesup, died Friday morning, Aug. 21, 2020 at MercyOne Hospital in Waterloo.
Memorial services will be held at a later date due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Fawcett-Schmitz Funeral Home in Winthrop is assisting the family.
Memorials can be directed to the family to help with funeral costs: Linda Van Slyke, 1215 6th Street, Jesup, Iowa 50648. Online obituary at www.jamisonschmitzfuneralhome.com
Randy Allan Van Slyke was born Feb. 2, 1951 in Charles City, to Dale Joel and Vivian Florinda (Morse) Van Slyke. Military: U.S. Army Vietnam War and then Iowa Army National Guard for a total of 12 years. Randy married Linda Marie Ellyson on Aug. 12, 1972 at Winthrop.
Survivors: his wife Linda, three sons, Kurt (Danielle), Cody, and Colt, four grandchildren, a brother, two sisters, nieces and nephews.