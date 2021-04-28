Raspberry Lime ‘Mockaritas’

Serves: 4
Ingredients:
10 oz frozen red raspberries, package
3 Tbsp lime juice concentrate
8-12 ice cubes (approx.)
6-8 pkgs truvia or other sweetener
1½ c squirt, diet (approx.)
RIM OF GLASS:
lime juice
coarse salt
Directions:
1. Prepare mockarita glasses by moistening rims with lime wedge and dip in a shallow dish of coarse salt.
2. In a blender add ice, (start with 8 cubes), the package of frozen red raspberries, lime juice, truvia or favorite sweetener, and 1 cup of squirt. Puree until combined. Taste and see if it needs tartness or a little more sour — add another ½ cup of squirt and more lime juice if needed. Pour into a pitcher and place on table.
3. When ready pour into the salted margarita glasses and enjoy with your Cinco de Mayo meal.