Raspberry Lime ‘Mockaritas’

Serves: 4

Ingredients:

10 oz frozen red raspberries, package

3 Tbsp lime juice concentrate

8-12 ice cubes (approx.)

6-8 pkgs truvia or other sweetener

1½ c squirt, diet (approx.)

RIM OF GLASS:

lime juice

coarse salt

Directions:

1. Prepare mockarita glasses by moistening rims with lime wedge and dip in a shallow dish of coarse salt.

2. In a blender add ice, (start with 8 cubes), the package of frozen red raspberries, lime juice, truvia or favorite sweetener, and 1 cup of squirt. Puree until combined. Taste and see if it needs tartness or a little more sour — add another ½ cup of squirt and more lime juice if needed. Pour into a pitcher and place on table.

3. When ready pour into the salted margarita glasses and enjoy with your Cinco de Mayo meal.