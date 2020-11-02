Union’s Ellie Rathe may have only laced up her running shoes for cross country for the first time last year, but she is no stranger to long distance running. Over during her freshman year of track, she competed in distance events under coach Justin Parson and was introduced to several cross country workouts throughout the season.
“I really liked the workouts and Parson would always bring up how I should do cross country,” Rathe said. “Even my parents would come up to me and say I would be really good at cross country. I had been playing volleyball for years and enjoyed it. The decision to go out for cross country wasn’t easy.”
Even as Rathe took part in volleyball workouts, she’d have an itch to go out for a run after getting home. It was then she realized going out for cross country was the right choice for her personally and then started running with Parson’s program halfway through the summer. She ran her first varsity cross country meet less than two months later.
“I had run 5Ks before, but never on golf courses,” Rathe said. “It felt very different and it was cool to see all the different teams. I thought the environment was very positive because it feels like everyone is cheering you on as you run. It was surprising.”
Rathe faced adversity that season as breathing issues and hip issues reared their ugly heads. Her breathing would be harsh during windy meets especially, but she believed it went deeper than breathing or an injury.
“It was a mental issue and I would get in my head a lot, thinking about what I was doing wrong,” Rathe said. “I don’t know what that hip pain was from. I worried I wouldn’t be able to finish a race when it flared up.”
While discouraged about her first season, Rathe never considered quitting cross country and going back to volleyball. The “bump in the road” would serve to later inspire the La Porte native to work harder in the offseason. Her sophomore season of track was cancelled due to the spread of COVID-19 in Iowa. She worked on her running over the summer with the goal of consistently running under 23 minutes. By the time Rathe participated in her first timed trial for the 2020 cross country season, a surprise awaited her.
“I ran a 21:30,” Rathe said. “I didn’t do much with times over the summer and didn’t really know how fast I was going. It was then I realized I could do something special this season.”
Her junior season indeed was special. Rathe consistently medaled at meets and topped it off with an eighth place finish at the NICL Conference Meet in Denver, running a personal best of 20:56. A week later, Rathe smashed her own PR at the State Qualifying Meet in Jesup with a time of 20:35, finishing eighth overall in a field that saw Jesup and Tipton compete. With her top 15 placing, Rathe became the first Union girl since 2011 to qualify for the State Cross Country Meet at Kennedy Park in Fort Dodge.
“It’s very exciting because we knew all the commitment she had put into this season after maybe not having quite the first year she wanted,” coach Travis Fleshner said. “I knew it had quite a few years since we’ve had an individual qualifier. Coach [Mark] Hookham and I talked with her earlier in the season about her goals. She was confident she could do this, and we really pushed for her to go out and compete for State.”
No one on either Union teams has run at the State Cross Country Meet, but Rathe received some advice and encouraging words from four-time State qualifier Lake LeBahn, now a track athlete for the University of Northern Iowa.
“Lake reached out to me to tell me how cool it was I made,” Rathe said. Coach Fleshner had been to the course before he was giving me tips and stuff. I had people to help me out.”
When the gun went off at State, Rathe knew her plan. Start out strong to get into the lead pack and find someone she recognized from the season to follow or pass. Rathe knew she was running against some of the best runners in the state and had to conserve enough energy to finish. 21 minutes and 12 seconds later, Rathe finished 29th overall.
“That moment still feels so surreal,” Rathe said. “One thing I love about meets is everyone is congratulating each other. It doesn’t matter if you finished first or last. Everyone is so supportive and this meet was no different.”
While the time was far from her PR, windy and the difficulty of the course play a part in reduced times across the board. Fleshner was not looking for a time, but rather effort.
“It’s obviously a tough field to compete against and it was a windy day,” Fleshner said. “I think we all walked away from the day knowing that was a great effort from Ellie.”
One person following the results closely all season was Parson, who stepped away from coaching this year. He had noticed her “growing pains” with cross country her sophomore year, but stated he was proud of her dedication in her junior season.
“I’m glad to see her break through this season and watch her success,” Parson said. “I noticed she was a kid that put in a lot of hard work, which paid off this season. Her determination got her over the hump and it could not have happened to a nicer kid.”
The cross country season is officially over, but next year is already on Rathe’s mind. The girls team saw several freshman run varsity over the season and the boys team also is fairly young going into 2021.
“I'm really excited about next year to see what we can do,” Rathe said. “I hope I can serve as a nice role model for them. I want to push and support this team.”