April 23, 1923 — Aug. 20, 2020
WINTHROP — Ray K. Cook, 97, of Winthrop, died Thursday evening, Aug. 20, 2020 at ABCM East Care Center in Independence.
There will be a private family funeral service and burial.
Public visitation: 4-7 p.m. Tuesday at the Monti Hall in Monti. Interment: Troy Mills Cemetery.
Ray Kenneth Cook was born April 23, 1923 in Troy Mills, to Arthur Franklin and Marie (Schonberg) Cook. Military: U.S. Navy W.W. II, 1944 to 1946. Marriage: to Lorraine F. Fisher, June 30, 1945, Long Beach, Calif. (d. 1975); to Doris (Tudor) Carter in 1978 at Winthrop.
Survivors: wife Doris, four sons: Kenneth, Donald, Harold and Alan, a sister and sister-in-law, many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.