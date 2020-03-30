MONTICELLO — Due to the uncertainties caused by the Coronavirus, the 33rd annual “Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous” car show, scheduled for May 17, has been postponed to Sunday, Sept. 6, on the grounds of Camp Courageous.
This show, presented by the Cedar Valley Street Rods Car Club, is a family event and features over 400 show cars, vintage vehicles, motorcy-cles and trucks.
Camp Courageous is a year-round recreational and respite care facility for individuals with special needs, serving nearly 10,000 in 2019. It is run on donations, without government assistance, formal sponsorship, or paid fundraisers. All proceeds from “Cruisin’ for Camp Courageous” go to ben-efit the camp.
For more information, contact Camp Courageous at 319-465-5916 Ext. 2130, visit the camp’s website at campcourageous.org/cruisin, or follow Camp on Facebook, Instagram, or Twitter.