VINTON, IOWA — The Party in Pink 5K Walk/Run will once again be part of Vinton’s annual community celebration and held during Party in the Park festivities for 2021 at Riverside Park. On Friday, June 18, the Kids Fun Run starts at 5:30 pm, with the 5K and 1-mile options beginning at 6 pm.
Last year, event organizers added a virtual option for those who preferred not to walk or run independently from the traditional format. Racers have the weekend to complete a 5K course of their choosing and upload their times to the official website by 10 pm on Sunday, June 20. That ensures inclusion on the results leader board.
Information on registering for either the traditional or the virtual format is available online by following the address: runsignup.com/Race/IA/Vinton/PartyinPink5KRunWalk. The link also provides registration details and race packet pick-up options.
Sign-up for either format before June 9 to be guaranteed an official event tee shirt. If you can’t make Friday’s date but would still like to support this fundraiser, make a direct donation using the same registration link. At the same time, browse the online swag shop with a variety of Party in Pink apparel items available for purchase online.
Sponsored by Survivors of Benton County, Virginia Gay Hospital, and the Virginia Gay Hospital Foundation, this event raises funds for the Gifts of Hope program. Proceeds from race registrations, swag purchases, and direct donations are distributed locally through the family medical clinics located in Atkins, Van Horne, Urbana, and Vinton and help pay expenses related to breast cancer treatment and diagnosis. Early detection continues to be essential in the best outcomes with breast cancer, and Gifts of Hope is in place to make sure everyone in Benton County has access and can afford to receive a 3D mammogram.
Donations received by Gifts of Hope are used entirely to benefit the patients served with no funds utilized for program administration fees. The program distributes between $15,000 and $25,000 in assistance. It provides mammograms and other services to women in Benton County unable to afford the tests needed for breast cancer detection and other procedures. In addition, Gifts of Hope pays the difference between standard 2D mammography and 3D (Tomosynthesis) offered at Virginia Gay Hospital when 3D mammography is not covered through insurance.
“Skipping a screening as important as a mammogram because it isn’t affordable is something that should never happen. The mission of Gifts of Hope is to remove cost as an obstacle and offer financial assistance to those in need in our local communities. Party in Pink is our primary source of funds. We hope your support each year that allows us to continue to assist those in need.”
If you or someone you know needs assistance through Gifts of Hope, please discuss it with a Virginia Gay Family Medical Clinic primary care provider in Atkins, Urbana, Van Horne, or Vinton. No application is needed. Just communicate the need for assistance in paying for breast cancer diagnosis or treatment services.
Learn more about Gifts of Hope and the Virginia Gay Hospital Health Care Foundation at www.myvgh.org/vgh-foundation/gifts-of-hope/.org. Questions regarding the Party in Pink 5K event or contributions to the Gifts of Hope fund should be directed to Robin Martin by phone at 319-472-6375 or by email at rmartin@vghinc.com.