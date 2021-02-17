Center Point-Urbana senior Cooper Reaves had been waiting for this moment for years. He’d spent his high school basketball career cheering proudly and fiercely for his Stormin’ Pointer teammates with a few minutes on the court sprinkled in.
But on Senior Night, it was Reaves’s turn to be cheered for on the court.
Reaves, a high-spirited senior with autism, started his first varsity game for the Stormin’ Pointers as they welcomed fifth-ranked Solon on Senior Night in Center Point on Tuesday. The Spartans earned an early lead and on one CPU miss, they looked to gun it back on offense. But Reaves was ready. A Solon player looked to drive to the basket, but Reaves had already set himself up. Reaves hit the deck, but got the whistle and a charge was called on the Spartans.
“I’ve been waiting my freshman year, my sophomore year, my junior year to take one,” Reaves said. “Senior year, I took my charge, and I’m proud of that. And proud of my team too.”
CPU Nation was also proud of Reaves sacrificing his body to make the defensive play against a physical Solon team. The joyful cheers and ovation filled the gym and electrified the crowd for the rest of the night. For once, it was the bench and the starters cheering on Reaves.
“He's a great kid,” senior teammate Keegan Koopedryer said. “Getting to play with him tonight was truly special. Coop knows he’s not going to get the most minutes every night, but the noise he makes and just what he says on the bench is amazing for all of us.”
Reaves came out and the Stormin’ Pointers still had a lot of basketball left to play, down 16-14 and the end of the first quarter. The Spartans played a physical, prepared game against CPU from the tip and took a 36-38 lead into the locker room at halftime.
“They knocked down some really tough shots against us, so all the credit to them,” coach Mike Halac said. “We had a good game plan coming into tonight and felt good about how prepared we were for this game. Solon is always a well-coached team.”
As it had throughout the season, the CPU defense came out strong in the third quarter and held the Spartans to six points, while the Stormin’ Pointers chipped away at the lead with 11 of their points. CPU would get the score within two points late in the final quarter, but the Spartans would respond each and every time with a bucket on the other end. Solon would come up with a close 60-54 win to spoil a potential Senior Night upset.
“I really liked when we went inside to Trey (Johannes) and Keegan,” Halac said. “We did a nice job of getting the ball inside to them. Gabe Hansen had some really nice attacks and I was pleased with how Joey (Metzen) attacked the rim tonight. We need to keep just mixing it up with our inside game, slashing game and then shoot with confidence.”
Johannes finished with 17 points, going seven of 11 from the floor. Metzen poured in 10 points to join his fellow senior in double digits. Koopedryer and Tre Hinton each also had impactful Senior Nights, combining for 13 points, eight boards and two steals.
“I grew up playing with these guys,” Koopedryer said. “You play with the same guys your whole childhood and get close to them. It shows in our play. We know where each other is going to be on the court. It’s fun to be out there with these guys.”
This game marked the last time the five seniors will be on the court together as players. Each have their own plans or are developing plans for their future beyond the halls of CPU. Reaves plans to attend the University of Iowa through their REACH program, enabling students with learning and intellectual needs to thrive in a college atmosphere. Receiving the acceptance letter was a special moment for Reaves, but his classmates on Senior Night was all that was on his mind.
“I love my seniors so much,” Reaves said. “I like them as brothers. I’ll do anything for them and this basketball team.”
Halac believes those words. He noted no one on the team wanted the Stormin’ Pointers to be successful more than Reaves, who was a part of the program’s run to the State tournament last season and on bench as the previous two teams won a share of the WaMaC West title in 2019 and 2020.
“He'd be willing to go out and do anything for his team,” Halac said. “We knew that if we put Cooper in that situation to take a charge, he’d be willing to take it. All the credit in the world goes to Cooper for being selfless and sticking his chest out and taking a charge.”
With the regular season concluded, CPU (9-13) now looks to the postseason as they travel to former WaMaC rival Central Dewitt (11-9) on Monday, Feb. 22.