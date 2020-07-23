Summertime and the livin’ is easy. Well, maybe that’s the way it was when George Gershwin wrote the song in 1935 or when the late, great jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald recorded that song in 1968. Summertime 2020 is a bit different, and many are finding the livin’ is not so easy with the novel coronavirus lurking around every corner. But what are we to do about it?
I, for one, make different plans, figure out how to get things done safely, and go about doing them using recommended safety precautions — mask, social distancing, hand sanitizer, and plenty of soap and water – well, you all know the drill by now.
Lots of us have shelved summer plans of reunions, trips, special occasions, etc. One event that is tradition for a lot of Iowans is the Iowa State Fair. I’ve been to the state fair a couple of times and both were memorable experiences. For me, the most fun was, of course, the food court with all the innovative offerings, the concerts, the talent shows and the 4-H/FFA exhibits. I am looking forward to catching the Iowa PBS broadcasts of past state fairs that will be shown in August during the week when the fair would have been held.
I received a press release this week from the Iowa Beef Industry, challenging families to take part in a Hot Beef Sundae Virtual Cooking contest. The Hot Beef Sundae debuted at the Iowa State Fair in 2006 and has become a state fair staple for fair-goers ever since. Although this year’s fair is canceled, the Iowa Beef Industry thought it would be fun to bring this competition to the family kitchen. Entries are accepted online from July 21 to Aug. 4. It looks like a fun project! If you’re interested, go to the website: www.iabeef.org/cooking/hot-beef-sundae-cooking-contest and check out the details, then get cooking!
Food items served on-a-stick shout “state fair.” Try this meatball sub on-a -tick as a fun way to serve up supper.
Meatball Sub On-A-Stick
Ingredients
1 box (9 oz) frozen chopped spinach
2 slices whole wheat sandwich bread, torn in pieces
1/4 cup half-and-half
1 lb ground turkey
1 can refrigerated original breadsticks
1 cup shredded mozzarella cheese (4 oz)
2 cups tomato pasta sauce
Steps:
Heat oven to 375°F. Line 2 large cookie sheets with parchment paper.
Microwave frozen spinach as directed on box; cool slightly. Squeeze dry with paper towels.
In medium bowl, mix bread pieces and half-and-half; let stand 1 minute. With fork, mash bread until well blended. Add spinach, turkey, 3/4 teaspoon salt and 1/4 teaspoon pepper; mix well. Shape mixture into 36 (1 1/2-inch) balls.
Unroll dough; separate into 12 breadsticks. Thread one end of a breadstick on 10-inch skewer; add 1 meatball, leaving 1/4 inch between dough and meatball. Repeat threading with breadstick and 2 additional meatballs. Place 1 inch apart on cookie sheet. Repeat with remaining breadsticks and meatballs.
Bake 18 to 22 minutes, rotating cookie sheets halfway through bake time, or until meatballs are no longer pink in center and meat thermometer in center of meatball reads 165°F. Sprinkle each meatball skewer with about 1 tablespoon cheese. Bake 3 to 4 minutes longer or until cheese is melted.
Meanwhile, in 1-quart saucepan, cook sauce over medium-low heat 3 to 4 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until thoroughly heated. Serve with meatball skewers.