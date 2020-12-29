Cardboard
Accepted: Basic corrugated boxes or sheets, cereal boxes, shoe boxes, or similar containers. Please remove all Styrofoam, plastic bags and any other packaging. Staples, tape and labeling is fine to leave. Plastic or wax coated boxes or any cardboard contaminated with oil is unacceptable. Flatten all boxes.
Paper
Accepted: newspaper, magazines, catalogs, office paper, phone books, junk mail, brown paper bags, unlined feed sacks, shredded paper.
Unaccepted: Christmas wrap, waxed papers, wall papers, paper towels, plates, cups. Hard covered books are recyclable but please deliver to the recycling center as they are processed separately.
Plastics
Accepted: items stamped with #1, #2, #3, #4, #5, #6 or #7 such as milk jugs, soap bottles, pop and water bottles, butter tubs, buckets, cool whip, yogurt container/cups. Herbicide containers triple rinse.
Unaccepted: Styrofoam, plastic bags, plastic film wrapping, plastic feed/salt sacks, vinyl siding, Tyvek, field tiles or motor oil bottles/containers.
Metals
Accepted: All tin food cans, pop cans, aluminum foil, pie tins, pots, pans and other metals no larger than 2 ft x 1 ft.
Unaccepted: electronics, TV’s computer monitors, microwaves, major appliances