Red Beans and Rice

Ingredients:
1 tbl olive oil
1 large onion chopped
1 large green bell pepper chopped
1 jalapeno pepper chopped (optional)
1 stalk celery chopped
2 cloves garlic chopped
1 lb. chopped smoked ham
1 lb. andouille sausage sliced
2 tbls Cajun seasoning blend
1 tsp dried thyme
1 tsp dried sage
- 1 lb. dried red beans sorted through, rinsed, soaked and drained
4 c chicken broth or more as needed
¼ c apple cider vinegar
4 c cooked white rice for serving
Chopped parsley for serving
Directions:
Heat a large pot to medium heat and add the olive oil.
Add the onion, peppers and celery and cook them until softened, about 5 minutes.
Add the garlic and smoked ham and cook another minute, stirring, until fragrant.
Add the andouille sausage, Cajun seasonings, thyme, sage, red beans and chicken broth. Bring to a quick boil, then reduce the heat.
Simmer for 90 minutes, or until the beans are tender and slightly creamy. Keep testing to your desired doneness.
Stir in the vinegar and mash up the beans a bit with a spoon.
Serve over rice and garnish with chopped parsley.
You can soak the red beans overnight in water or quick soak by putting them in a pot of water, bringing it to a boil and boil 2 minutes, cover and remove from heat. Let stand to soak about an hour, but not longer, or the beans may split. You can also use canned beans if you prefer. You will not need to simmer the mixture as long if using canned beans.