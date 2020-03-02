The Vinton-Shellsburg Red Cedar trap shoot team raised $3,200 through their chili dinner on Saturday, Feb. 22. Approximately 275 attended the the fundraiser. The money raised will help offset shooting cost and help aid in the purchase of two Garmin shot systems. Special thanks to our Red Cedar Shooters’ donors: Prairie Creek Whitetails Unlimited, Izaak Walton League, Tactical Creations, Newhall Locker, Koop’s Auto Body, Thrivent Action Team, Theisen’s, Fareway Meat & Grocery, Ehlinger’s Express, Tharp Design, Carquest, John’s Qwik Stop, NWTF Blue Creek Springtime Monarchs, Palo Outdoors and Willy Downs.
