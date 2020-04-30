Vinton Shellsburg Red Cedar Shooters saw growth and progress among all five of its levels in 2019 and had a prepared group ready to return in 2020.
“The athletes were very excited and looking forward to this season,” coach Amy Bahmann said. “ Our team continues to surpass their goals and we have some of the top athletes in the state on our team.”
In the 2019 State Championship, Rookies (fourth & fifth graders) finished 8th and 14th out of 16 squads respectively with Brekken Hamling as the top returning performer; Middle School Entry Level Team finished 35th and 50th out of 64 squads with Andrew Brummer and Emily Johnson as the top returning performers; Middle School Advanced Team finished 8th and 46th out of 64 squads with Ryan Carolus and Maddie Beauchamp as the top returning performers; Junior Varsity Team finished 46th out of 83 squads with Brad Cornell/Female: Isabel Mullinex as the top returning performers; Varsity Team finished 52nd out of 116 teams with Payton Haefner and Kailey Bahmann as the top returning performers.
“Our expectation this season was that we all work hard and continue to strive for greatness while taking time to celebrate hard work and accomplishments,” Bahmann said. “This year our freshman team is our first middle school squad that started shooting 3 years ago and they are an extremely talented group of shooters. Our varsity team also has several great shooters and we were excited to see them compete.”
V-S was set to compete against the likes of Ankeny Centennial, Wilton and North Scott. Seniors this year included Weston Bierschenk, Brad Cornell, Madi Gray, Payton Haefner, Davia Herger, Cole Klinzing and Hanna Timmerman.
“We had so many hopes and dreams for all of our athletes, especially our seniors,” Bahmann said. “We know how much each of them were looking forward to finishing their high school shooting career strong. They had so many hopes and dreams that will now be ‘what if’s’. We are proud of them all, wish them the very best in their future and welcome each of them to come back and coach this amazing team.”