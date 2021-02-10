Regions Bank in Vinton informed area customers through a letter on Monday they will be closing their branch on Friday, May 21 to consolidate with a larger location in Waterloo.
“At Regions, we are continually evaluating our banking network to be sure we invest our resources where customers use them most,” Region stated in their letter. “As a part of this effort, we have decided to combine the Vinton Branch with our Ridgeway, IA branch.”
Regions customers may continue to bank until closing day or begin banking at the Ridgeway location at 224 West Ridgeway Ave in Waterloo immediately or locate another branch convenient for them. Vinton’s branch will officially close at 2:00 p.m. on May 21. According to Kim Borges, Market Public Relations for Regions, the bank is working individually with impacted associates and will make “every effort to identify other jobs in the company, including the potential for remote-work arrangements, depending on positions available.”
“The decision to close in Vinton was very difficult; however, the decision was only made after a careful analysis of consumer demand in the area,” Borges said. our local team will work with customers on an individual basis to address their questions. Regions’ services remain available anytime at Regions.com and through the Regions Mobile App.”
The bank building was originally built in 1978 and went through several owners over the years, including Mid-America, Magna and Union Planters. Regions employed six people at their Vinton branch.