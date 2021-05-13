VINTON – While the countdown is on for the 2020-21 school year for Vinton-Shellsburg students and staff, the coming school year was already being discussed at last Monday evening’s school board meeting.
The board approved a motion to keep a majority of the registration fees for students the same, with the exception of the cost of the middle school yearbook. “That increase would be from $17 to $20,” Kyle Koeppen, Vinton Shellsburg Community School District Superintendent, told board members. “Our convenience fee for RevTrak is 3.62%. We have consistently over the past few years waived the fee for those who register and pay student fees on-line,” he added. “It would be beneficial to waive the convenience fees again this year.”
It was decided that any registration completed through August 22, 2021 would have that fee waived.
Fees for the coming school year include:
Student registration: K-5th grade $55; 6-8th grade — $65; and 9-12 grade — $70;
For the computers used by the high school students the 9-12 Damage Coop fee insurance will remain at $68. Repairs costs will be $75 for the first time, $150 the second time and the actual repair of the unit if a third incident occurs.
Activity passes will be $45.
In other business:
-A motion to publish a request for proposals (RFP) for a solar array at the high school.
“This has been months in the making,” Koeppen told the board members. “This is a much smaller scale project than what is being talked about for other arrays in the area.” The high school is looking at putting two and possibly three arrays at that location. For education purposes, district staff has talked about having a monitoring system in place for classroom work, as well as a possible array on the grounds for students to observe. “All parts of the system would be recyclable,” Koeppen told the board.
“We don’t anticipate the solar array will ever overproduce in any month,” Koeppen stated. “It is estimated it should provide about 40% of the high school’s electric consumption over the course of a year.” Koeppen pointed out that the district would still be purchasing from the city electric municipal.
The RPF outlines the size and specifications of the array. “We will post this proposal and collect bids through June 16,” Koeppen added. “It will be the responsibility of the selected company to complete the interconnection agreement with the Vinton Municipal Electric Utility (VMEU) for final approval of the project and connection to the city’s electrical grid.
“We will review and approve a project at the board meeting Monday, June 21,” Koeppen told the board. “This is an aggressive timeline for this project.” He added that the board would not be obligated to accept any of the bids at the June meeting if were
concerns.