While businesses in Benton and 21 other counties in Iowa affected by COVID-19 will remain closed until May 15 at the earliest, churches, synagogues and houses of worship may choose to reopen.
“In times like these, it’s our faith that gives so many of us the strength we need,” Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds said. “I’ve been very impressed with how religious communities remain connected even while they’re apart. Whether you’ve joined your own church online over the last several weeks or live streamed services across the globe, there’s been no shortage of opportunities to gather virtually in prayer. Still, many Iowans are eager to return to church.”
Reynolds noted that many churches across Iowa have stated they will take “extra time” to change their church environments and how to approach services. The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has developed guidelines for places of worshipping, including ensuring social distancing between employees and their congregation. Hand washing and hand sanitizing supplies must be “readily available” and “thorough” cleaning must be conducted on a regular basis. IDPH encouraged video and audio services for populations most vulnerable to COVID-19, mainly elderly residents.
Weddings and funeral services are considered religious services according to the IDPH. Visitations and wedding receptions do not fall under this category and must be contained to 10 people or fewer. In all settings, proper hygiene and social distancing are still recommended.
This comes as 740 positive cases were announced on Friday, the highest number reported during Reynols’s daily press conferences. 31 overall cases have been reported in Benton County. 15 have recovered and 355 Benton County residents have been tested.
Testing statewide continues to increase through new sites in Des Moines and Waterloo. Updates will continue to be provided by the governor Monday through Friday at 11:00 a.m. through her Facebook page and on YouTube.