A mighty tree roamed the hallways of Vinton’s schools and gymnasium for 40 years. While that may seem peculiar to some, those who knew longtime educator and coach Ken Huelman were well aware how he stood out like a tree amongst the students.
“I think at first of all thought about how tall this man is,” Mike Timmermans, a colleague of Huelman’s, said. “He was six foot eight. They're all elementary kids, so tiny. But they got over that real quick because he was so personable and so kind to them.”
Ken Huelman got the nickname “Tree” while competing in basketball and track at the University of Northern Iowa. According to Timmermans, Huelman was All-Conference in basketball for three years of those years and competed in shot put to reach several state championships. Despite Huelman’s success, Timermans always noticed his colleague’s humility.
“He was certainly not one to brag about himself, ever,” Timmermans said. “I mean, you would never know he was such a fantastic athlete. The phrase ‘gentle giant, he really does embody that well.”
This “gentle giant” passed away on February 8 after battling illness. He was born in Storm Lake on February 3, 1947, but grew up in Shaller, a small town nearby. Huelman played center throughout his basketball career and met his wife, Regina, while on campus. After teaching briefly in Newton, The Huelmans moved to Vinton in the 1970 where Ken began teaching physical education for first through sixth grade in addition to drivers ed. Beginning in the spring of 1971, Huelman began coaching boys track in addition to coaching ninth grade football and eighth, ninth and tenth grade basketball.
“The students thought his classes were a lot of fun,” Timmermans said. “With drivers ed, Ken was no nonsense, by the book, and you learn how to drive pretty well with him. He could be relaxed with kids, but they knew who was in charge.”
Huelman and Timmermans both retired from Vinton-Shellsburg in 2010 and maintained their friendship up until Huelman’s passing.
“I remember the most that we worked together was toward the end of his career teaching in the middle school,” Timmermans said. “We talked a lot about fishing. I think that fishing and trains were probably his two favorite hobbies.”
Outside of his teaching career, Huelman was a volunteer and supporter of the Vinton Depot. That’s how Phil Borleski, a retired pastor, got to know the longtime educator.
“He was the head of a model railroad group, and they have set up a couple of model railroads in the depot, especially running on Thursday nights during the summer when we had the farmers market,” Borleski said. “He was always there.”
Borleski never learned why Huelman had such an interest in railroads, only that he knew the gentle giant enjoyed them immensely. When one of the people who built the model railroads passed away, Huelman made contact with a group in Elkader to ship one of the model railroads the deceased railroader had designed up there. The model would have been discarded otherwise.
“I think he just liked trains and had a real interest in it,” Borleski said. “Some time ago, an authentic Rock Island caboose was donated. He repainted that caboose about a year ago. It needed some TLC, and he took it upon himself to do it. He pretty much donated the paint. I think he probably paid for most of that project out of his pocket.”
Education and coaching at Vinton will be how many students will remember Huelman. In the November 16, 1994 issue of the Cedar Valley Times, Pat McClure, then Superintendent of Vinton-Shellsburg CSD, published a staff spotlight on Huelman. In the article, Huelman wrote the following about his community.
"Vinton has many things to offer, from recreational opportunities to many businesses ready to serve your needs. Our school district has many dedicated teachers and outstanding programs to offer for our students. The extra-curriculars offer a wide variety of activities in which to participate. In closing, I didn't think we would stay in Vinton this long, but I'm glad we did."
Current residents of Vinton are glad Huelman and his wife stayed in Vinton to raise their daughters and become welcomed members of the community.
“Ken was a very humble man who did a lot of stuff quietly behind the scenes and did it well,” Borleski said. “No big applause. It's just was the right thing to do. And he did it in so many ways.”