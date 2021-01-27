Remington Seeds has announced it is closing its Vinton plant off of Highway 218 on February 12 in a statement sent to Vinton Newspapers
"The Vinton plant has served the seed industry well," the statement read. "Unfortunately, upgrading it to today’s state of the art seed production requirements is not financially viable given the plant’s production needs. Remington therefore made the difficult decision to move future production from the Vinton location to its other facilities located throughout Iowa and the country."
In their statement Remington thanked "the fine and talented people who have worked at the Vinton facility." The company stated several employees are pursuing positions at other nearby Remington facilities, and Remington "will provide assistance to others to help as they find employment." 14 people were employed at the Vinton Plant.