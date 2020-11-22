On Saturday, VFW Post 8884 and Auxiliary, community members, and teacher Kelly Steffen, Kirk Steffen, students from VSHS all came together to work on remodeling the New Post Home
Those present hung insulation, students cleaned all the windows. Some helpers knocked out and extended the bathroom walls to make it larger for everyone. There is still a lot more to do before the facility can officially open, so the auxiliary is ask if anyone wants to help to please contact Jeanette Henry at 319-320-8864 or Dale Henry at 319-573-1859 or contact them on Facebook .