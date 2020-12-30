As the final deer hunting season winds down, Buchanan County Conservation Board and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources staff are reminding anyone who placed a deer stand on public land that they must remove their stands, BCCB announced.
As per Iowa Code and County Ordinance, tree stands may be left on Conservation Board or DNR public hunting areas from seven days prior to the start of a deer season for which the hunter possesses a license until seven days after the final day of that season.
Outside of these dates, stands are not permitted and may be confiscated, and violators may be cited. Enforcement of this rule will be in full effect this winter, according to BCCB.