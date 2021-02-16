(DES MOINES) -- On Wednesday, February 10th, Representative Thomas Gerhold (R-Atkins) of House District 75 successfully floor managed legislation to help prevent against distracted driving.
House File 380 requires driver’s education courses to include instruction on distracted driving along with the current requirements on instruction concerning substance abuse.
Distracted driving is too often the cause of traffic accidents and can result in the tragic death of too many individuals,” said Gerhold. “I think it’s an oversight that we are not ensuring our driver’s ed students are taught about this dangerous activity. This is a good bill for the safety of all Iowans.”
This bill passed the House with a unanimous vote of 94-0.